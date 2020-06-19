All apartments in Queens
94-05 35th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

94-05 35th Avenue

94-05 35th Avenue · (917) 515-4886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-05 35th Avenue, Queens, NY 11372
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A-10 · Avail. now

$1,773

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Available Now!

This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

This beautifully maintained building is located in the heart of Jackson Heights. Centrally located near Northern Blvd, Junction Blvd and Roosevelt Ave, everything you need is only steps from your front door. Only two blocks away from the 7 Junction Blvd subway station, only 4 stops from Manhattan on the express train. Enjoy some of the best and most diverse restaurants and nightlife in NYC. Cats allowed!

Equal Housing Opportunity.

*rent advertised is net effective based on 2 weeks free on a 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-05 35th Avenue have any available units?
94-05 35th Avenue has a unit available for $1,773 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 94-05 35th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
94-05 35th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-05 35th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-05 35th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 94-05 35th Avenue offer parking?
No, 94-05 35th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 94-05 35th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-05 35th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-05 35th Avenue have a pool?
No, 94-05 35th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 94-05 35th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 94-05 35th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 94-05 35th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-05 35th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-05 35th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-05 35th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
