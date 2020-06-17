89-15 102nd Street

Amenities

Large newly renovated 1 bedroom Available now.



Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



This beautifully maintained building is only 4 blocks away from the J and Z 104 St Station. The property is centrally located near Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, where all major convenience stores can be found including CTown Supermarkets, Rite Aid, multiple restaurant and bar options. Enjoy the nearby Forest Park for a quick workout or sign-up at Crunch Fitness only a few blocks away. Everything you need only minutes away from your doorstep. To top it off this building has the convenience of a laundry room available to all tenants. Cats allowed!



