All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 89-15 102nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
89-15 102nd Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

89-15 102nd Street

89-15 102nd Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

89-15 102nd Street, Queens, NY 11418
Richmond Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B-09 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large newly renovated 1 bedroom Available now.

Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

This beautifully maintained building is only 4 blocks away from the J and Z 104 St Station. The property is centrally located near Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, where all major convenience stores can be found including CTown Supermarkets, Rite Aid, multiple restaurant and bar options. Enjoy the nearby Forest Park for a quick workout or sign-up at Crunch Fitness only a few blocks away. Everything you need only minutes away from your doorstep. To top it off this building has the convenience of a laundry room available to all tenants. Cats allowed!

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89-15 102nd Street have any available units?
89-15 102nd Street has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89-15 102nd Street have?
Some of 89-15 102nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89-15 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
89-15 102nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89-15 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 89-15 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 89-15 102nd Street offer parking?
No, 89-15 102nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 89-15 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89-15 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89-15 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 89-15 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 89-15 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 89-15 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 89-15 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 89-15 102nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89-15 102nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 89-15 102nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 89-15 102nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity