Amenities

in unit laundry furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

7BR / 2.5Ba classic 3 floor full house close to SJU Fully Furnished Washer/Dryer Kitchen Dining Room Living Room Backyard with outdoor seating and pond Free street parking in neighborhood About the location: -3 minute drive to St. John's University or an easy 15 minute walk -3 minute walk to Cunningham Park -Easy access to Q17 bus stop next door two stops to Jamaica Station and other connections -12 minute drive to Jamaica station with air train to JFK airport -15 minute drive to La Guardia Airport -20 minute drive to Downtown Flushing -25 minute drive to JFK International Airport -Easy access to Grand Central Pkwy which will take you into Manhattan or Long Island A true gem! Text/Call Joe to view - 347-432-1263



Terms: One year lease