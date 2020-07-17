85-15 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator

Luxury Apartment located in the border of Briarwood/ Kew Gardens. This Large 1Bedroom/Flexible 2 has Recently been Renovated. Features Include foyer, Eat In Kitchen, Living Room, Dining room, breakfast room, Private Terrace has a unobstructed city view and Full Bath. Across From E & F express Trains, Buses, Close To Highways, shops, restaurants, library, park, house of worships. All Utilities(Cooking Gas, Heat, Electricity, Central Air Conditioning). 24 hour doorman, 3 elevators, laundry, service elevator with ramp, live in super, Sponsored Apt, no board interview required.