85-15 Main Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

85-15 Main Street

85-15 Main Street · (888) 276-0630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85-15 Main Street, Queens, NY 11435
Briarwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6G · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Luxury Apartment located in the border of Briarwood/ Kew Gardens. This Large 1Bedroom/Flexible 2 has Recently been Renovated. Features Include foyer, Eat In Kitchen, Living Room, Dining room, breakfast room, Private Terrace has a unobstructed city view and Full Bath. Across From E & F express Trains, Buses, Close To Highways, shops, restaurants, library, park, house of worships. All Utilities(Cooking Gas, Heat, Electricity, Central Air Conditioning). 24 hour doorman, 3 elevators, laundry, service elevator with ramp, live in super, Sponsored Apt, no board interview required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85-15 Main Street have any available units?
85-15 Main Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85-15 Main Street have?
Some of 85-15 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85-15 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
85-15 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85-15 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 85-15 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 85-15 Main Street offer parking?
No, 85-15 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 85-15 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85-15 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85-15 Main Street have a pool?
No, 85-15 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 85-15 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 85-15 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85-15 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85-15 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 85-15 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85-15 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
