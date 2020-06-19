All apartments in Queens
84-62 159 Street

84-62 159th Street · No Longer Available
Location

84-62 159th Street, Queens, NY 11432
Jamaica Hills

Amenities

new construction
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful apartment, Private entrance, Living Room, EIK, 3 Bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Close to all. Must have good credit and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84-62 159 Street have any available units?
84-62 159 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 84-62 159 Street currently offering any rent specials?
84-62 159 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84-62 159 Street pet-friendly?
No, 84-62 159 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 84-62 159 Street offer parking?
No, 84-62 159 Street does not offer parking.
Does 84-62 159 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84-62 159 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84-62 159 Street have a pool?
No, 84-62 159 Street does not have a pool.
Does 84-62 159 Street have accessible units?
No, 84-62 159 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84-62 159 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84-62 159 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84-62 159 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84-62 159 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
