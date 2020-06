Amenities

Large one bedroom apartment is in a pre-war co-op in the heart of Kew Gardens. This unit on the top floor offers high ceilings, an updated kitchen and bath, tiled and hardwood floors, and a great layout. Large closets and nice views from the many windows make this apartment a great place to live. Walk to LIRR and E&F Subway at Union Turnpike, Kew Gardens. The J&Z Subway is also within a short walking distance for an easy commute to Brooklyn and Downtown Manhattan.