Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Large One Bedroom - Property Id: 295850



Large one bedroom apartment for rent



- Newly painted hardwood floors

- Large eat in kitchen inc. dishwasher

- Plenty of closet space

- King sized bedroom

- Minutes from express train lines

- Laundry/Live in super



Call/text Sam at (516) Five Eight Nine One Nine Three Four

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295850

Property Id 295850



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839482)