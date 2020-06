Amenities

Very Rare Oversize Studio over 600 Square foot in Doorman Building. This is a size of a average 1 Bedroom with and Open Space. Apartment comes Fully Furnished and tenant does not have not have to Move In Any Furniture. Building Features, for Extra bike room, Gym and Laundry Room. Location is conveniently located 2 blocks to Express 71st continental E/F subway station. 3 Blocks to Austin Street famous for their Restaurants, Shopping and Supermarkets.