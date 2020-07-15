All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

64-85 Booth St

64-85 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Location

64-85 Booth Street, Queens, NY 11374
Rego Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
rent controlled
Large, modern, pet friendly 2Bed/1Bath for immediate occupancy in Rego Park! Great closet space! Modern stainless steel kitchen with dining nook. A commuter's dream, a 7 minute walk to the M/R 63rd M/R station! Tons of food options, shopping and nightlife abound!- Rent stabilized!- Top Floor!- Pet friendly! No breed/weight restrictions.- Live-in Super- Elevator building- Laundry on premises- Guarantors welcome (Tri-state area)This will go quickly! Call/text Ben Kim at 347-291-1761 to schedule a viewing!* Broker fee applies.* All offers considered. Hillel401133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64-85 Booth St have any available units?
64-85 Booth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 64-85 Booth St have?
Some of 64-85 Booth St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64-85 Booth St currently offering any rent specials?
64-85 Booth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64-85 Booth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 64-85 Booth St is pet friendly.
Does 64-85 Booth St offer parking?
Yes, 64-85 Booth St offers parking.
Does 64-85 Booth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64-85 Booth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64-85 Booth St have a pool?
No, 64-85 Booth St does not have a pool.
Does 64-85 Booth St have accessible units?
No, 64-85 Booth St does not have accessible units.
Does 64-85 Booth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 64-85 Booth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64-85 Booth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 64-85 Booth St does not have units with air conditioning.
