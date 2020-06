Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Awesome prewar with high ceilings,large rooms & original wood floors.Kitchen is renovated with SS appliances(including dishwasher),granite counters & lots of cabinets. The master bdrm is incredibly large with several closets.Bath has tub & separate shower stall. Live-in super,laundry room and free bike storage.Super location close to great schools and parks.A really great family community. Walk to subway or bus; just minutes away to midtown NYC.