Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

46-16 Newtown Rd 1

46-16 Newtown Road · No Longer Available
Location

46-16 Newtown Road, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Parking is included in rent. Rooftop. Elevator. - Property Id: 303131

Beautiful Unique Duplex at Broadway and 46th street

ASAP move-in

One Parking Space is included in rent

Pets are allowed

Steps to the Broadway M/R stop 2-3 min

1st floor in a small well-maintained 6-family private house

Elevator and Laundry

Rooftop

Hardwood Floors

Queen and full sized bedrooms (room size difference)

1 month broker's fee applies

Please contact local agents:
Dmitry: 917-972-9644
Marina: 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303131
Property Id 303131

(RLNE5869151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 have any available units?
46-16 Newtown Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 have?
Some of 46-16 Newtown Rd 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
46-16 Newtown Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 offer parking?
Yes, 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 offers parking.
Does 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-16 Newtown Rd 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
