46-09 204th St

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms second floor apartment. This apartment features hardwood floors, a half bath and walk-in closet in the master bedroom, dining/living room combo, lots of closets, microwave and granite countertops in the kitchen, ceiling fans in every room and plenty of windows for natural sunlight. This apartment includes use of the backyard with an area for bicycle storage, separate thermostat and a washer and dryer in the unit. Utilities are not included. This apartment is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and major highways. School district 26 - zoned schools: PS 162, MS158 and Francis Lewis High School.