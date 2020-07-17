All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:10 AM

46-09 204th St

46-09 204th Street · No Longer Available
Location

46-09 204th Street, Queens, NY 11361
Auburndale

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bike storage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms second floor apartment. This apartment features hardwood floors, a half bath and walk-in closet in the master bedroom, dining/living room combo, lots of closets, microwave and granite countertops in the kitchen, ceiling fans in every room and plenty of windows for natural sunlight. This apartment includes use of the backyard with an area for bicycle storage, separate thermostat and a washer and dryer in the unit. Utilities are not included. This apartment is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and major highways. School district 26 - zoned schools: PS 162, MS158 and Francis Lewis High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

