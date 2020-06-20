45-49 41st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities playground

Spacious and sun-filled top floor 2 bedroom in Prime Sunnyside.



A grand foyer with walk-in closet greet you with access to the grand living room, separate windowed chef's kitchen and full bathroom.



The living room spans over 19' offering plenty of space for living and dining An entertainer's dream!



Two king size bedrooms with closets and bright Western exposures.



Located 1 block from the 7-Train makes your commute a breeze. Sunnyside boasts the borough's best restaurants, shops, cafes, playgrounds and the infamous farmers market every Saturday.



Enjoy more space in a phenomenal neighborhood for a fraction of the cost of living in Manhattan!



Come see for yourself virtually - today