Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

This Massive brand new apartment has everything you could ask for !! The granite kitchen allows for easy cooking with plenty of counter space and features high end stainless steal appliances. The spacious living room area allows for a real living space ! There is lots of room to fit a large couch a coffee table and a tv .The bedrooms are very nice and would easily fit a queens sized beds and a dresser.The newly renovated bathrooms features a soaking tub with pressure adjustable high end shower head and a large stand up shower . The entire apartment features brand new hard wood floors through out . The large windows in the apartment let in ton on natural light and it is equipped with a virtual doorman.Bushwick nudges up against Williamsburg and Ridgewood this allowing for easy access to multiple transit services . A historic neighborhood that boasts with pristine brownstones that are generations-old . Bushwick residents share their streets with newcomers and hip kids. its tight-knit community's dedication to their neighborhood continues to support improvements as renovating bars , cafes and locally owned businesses . Please feel free to call txt or email me at any time to schedule a private showing of this brand space. Native12711