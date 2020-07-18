Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Saull Street, 2nd fl with 2 car garage - Property Id: 313606
Beautiful recently renovated 2BR , 1 bath.apartment located in a two family semi attached house, 2nd fl. Located across the street from the Queens Botanical Gardens, short walking distance from downtown Flushing and all major transportation. Includes enclosed 2 car garage located on premises with full use of basement included. Hard wood floors, modern kitchen with dishwasher. Stunning view of Park. Call Tom for details, 917 292-4775. Available for occupancy September, 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/42-98-saull-street-2nd-fl-flushing-ny/313606
Property Id 313606
(RLNE5943833)