Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl

42-98 Saull Street · (917) 292-4775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42-98 Saull Street, Queens, NY 11355
Flushing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $21500 · Avail. Sep 1

$21,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 Saull Street, 2nd fl with 2 car garage - Property Id: 313606

Beautiful recently renovated 2BR , 1 bath.apartment located in a two family semi attached house, 2nd fl. Located across the street from the Queens Botanical Gardens, short walking distance from downtown Flushing and all major transportation. Includes enclosed 2 car garage located on premises with full use of basement included. Hard wood floors, modern kitchen with dishwasher. Stunning view of Park. Call Tom for details, 917 292-4775. Available for occupancy September, 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/42-98-saull-street-2nd-fl-flushing-ny/313606
Property Id 313606

(RLNE5943833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl have any available units?
42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl has a unit available for $21,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl have?
Some of 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl currently offering any rent specials?
42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl pet-friendly?
Yes, 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl is pet friendly.
Does 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl offer parking?
Yes, 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl offers parking.
Does 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl have a pool?
No, 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl does not have a pool.
Does 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl have accessible units?
No, 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl does not have accessible units.
Does 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl has units with dishwashers.
Does 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl have units with air conditioning?
No, 42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl does not have units with air conditioning.

