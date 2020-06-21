All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 42-64 65th place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
42-64 65th place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

42-64 65th place

42-64 65th Place · (347) 471-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

42-64 65th Place, Queens, NY 11377
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and renovated 2Br apartment located in very well maintained pre-war building in Woodside.The apartment has large windows, hardwood floors throughout, remarkable closet and storage space, separate windowed kitchen that comes with full size appliances and Washer & Dryer. The bedrooms can fit queen and full size bed sets.THE LOCATION: Building is located a few blocks from some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment spots in Woodside.Close proximity to major public transportation (Woodside Av-61st - 7 train and Roosevelt Av-Jackson Heights - E, F, M , R and 7 trains). Actual apartment photosHeat and hot water included in monthly rentSorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42-64 65th place have any available units?
42-64 65th place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42-64 65th place have?
Some of 42-64 65th place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42-64 65th place currently offering any rent specials?
42-64 65th place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-64 65th place pet-friendly?
No, 42-64 65th place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 42-64 65th place offer parking?
No, 42-64 65th place does not offer parking.
Does 42-64 65th place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42-64 65th place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-64 65th place have a pool?
No, 42-64 65th place does not have a pool.
Does 42-64 65th place have accessible units?
No, 42-64 65th place does not have accessible units.
Does 42-64 65th place have units with dishwashers?
No, 42-64 65th place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42-64 65th place have units with air conditioning?
No, 42-64 65th place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 42-64 65th place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity