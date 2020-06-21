42-64 65th place

Amenities

Spacious and renovated 2Br apartment located in very well maintained pre-war building in Woodside.The apartment has large windows, hardwood floors throughout, remarkable closet and storage space, separate windowed kitchen that comes with full size appliances and Washer & Dryer. The bedrooms can fit queen and full size bed sets.THE LOCATION: Building is located a few blocks from some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment spots in Woodside.Close proximity to major public transportation (Woodside Av-61st - 7 train and Roosevelt Av-Jackson Heights - E, F, M , R and 7 trains). Actual apartment photosHeat and hot water included in monthly rentSorry, no pets