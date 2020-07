Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome Home to this Massive 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath apartment. This newly renovated apartment features recently finished floors, an open windowed kitchen. The two bedrooms are Queen Sized with their own closets. Google Nest thermostat installed for control over heating.



Located on a quiet residential block that is less than 5 minutes walking distance from the 74th/Roosevelt Station and Bus Terminal. This apartment allow easy access to transit as well as a variety or conveniences and eateries.



Sorry no pets.



Gas and Water Included.