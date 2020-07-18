36-10 28th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator parking garage

*Brand new luxurious building with 22 jaw-droppingly beautiful units**CONVENIENCE. LUXURY. COMFORT*Three words New Yorkers would want to hear when looking for a new home.Variety One of a Kind Stunning 1-Bedroom Apartments in $2550-2650 price range!*BE THE FIRST TENANT!**Well-Priced stunning 1 Bedroom apartment right at 28th Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets, Astoria*Large private terrace in the backElevatorLaundryRooftopGarage parking for $350 indoor or outdoor- first come first serve basisCentral airHeated floorsGorgeous kitchen, top notch appliancesDishwasherVideo intercomGreat Area Heart of Astoria! 30th Avenue Restaurants, Bars, Nightlife and ShoppingGenerous closet spaceNo petsUtilities are not includedAPRIL,1ST 2020Must See! You Won'T Regret!Exclusive with Sterling23 RealtyContact Listing Agent for a tourDMITRY @ 917___972___9644