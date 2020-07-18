All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

36-10 28th Avenue

36-10 28th Avenue · (917) 972-9644
Location

36-10 28th Avenue, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
*Brand new luxurious building with 22 jaw-droppingly beautiful units**CONVENIENCE. LUXURY. COMFORT*Three words New Yorkers would want to hear when looking for a new home.Variety One of a Kind Stunning 1-Bedroom Apartments in $2550-2650 price range!*BE THE FIRST TENANT!**Well-Priced stunning 1 Bedroom apartment right at 28th Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets, Astoria*Large private terrace in the backElevatorLaundryRooftopGarage parking for $350 indoor or outdoor- first come first serve basisCentral airHeated floorsGorgeous kitchen, top notch appliancesDishwasherVideo intercomGreat Area Heart of Astoria! 30th Avenue Restaurants, Bars, Nightlife and ShoppingGenerous closet spaceNo petsUtilities are not includedAPRIL,1ST 2020Must See! You Won'T Regret!Exclusive with Sterling23 RealtyContact Listing Agent for a tourDMITRY @ 917___972___9644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36-10 28th Avenue have any available units?
36-10 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 36-10 28th Avenue have?
Some of 36-10 28th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36-10 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36-10 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36-10 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 36-10 28th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 36-10 28th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 36-10 28th Avenue offers parking.
Does 36-10 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36-10 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36-10 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 36-10 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 36-10 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36-10 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36-10 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36-10 28th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 36-10 28th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36-10 28th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
