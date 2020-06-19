31-67 38th St 2

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Heart of Astoria! Beautiful unit. Dishwasher



Very spacious gut-renovated 2 bedroom unit



2nd TOP floor in a 4-family house



Beautiful modern separate kitchen



New cabinets and appliances



Dishwasher



Queen sized bedrooms



Heat and hot water are included in rent



Prime location - Broadway and 38th street! Steps to N, W, M, R trains as well as great restaurants, shopping, gyms and many more on Broadway



Contact your neighborhood specialists for a private tour:

Dmitry: 917-972-9644

Marina: 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229133

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5707801)