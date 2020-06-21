All apartments in Queens
31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR
31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR

31-50 86th Street · (718) 308-7149
Location

31-50 86th Street, Queens, NY 11369
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1st. FLOOR · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful brand new apartment available now! - Property Id: 293880

For Rent By Owner! Brand New Renovated 2 family house, located on a quiet tree line street. Just 1 block away from markets, pharmacies, parks and restaurants. This is a 1st Floor apartment with two bedrooms. Master bedroom has 1/2 a bathroom. This home is a desired place to live with the advantage of being close to city transit and local establishments. This house offers lots of natural lighting, brand new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, brand new wooden floors, new windows, ready to move in. (Water & heat included- except for stove appliance gas). For Rent By Owner!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293880
Property Id 293880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR have any available units?
31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR have?
Some of 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR currently offering any rent specials?
31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR pet-friendly?
No, 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR offer parking?
No, 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR does not offer parking.
Does 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR have a pool?
No, 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR does not have a pool.
Does 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR have accessible units?
No, 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR does not have units with air conditioning.
