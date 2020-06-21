31-50 86th Street 1st. FLOOR

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils range oven

For Rent By Owner! Brand New Renovated 2 family house, located on a quiet tree line street. Just 1 block away from markets, pharmacies, parks and restaurants. This is a 1st Floor apartment with two bedrooms. Master bedroom has 1/2 a bathroom. This home is a desired place to live with the advantage of being close to city transit and local establishments. This house offers lots of natural lighting, brand new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, brand new wooden floors, new windows, ready to move in. (Water & heat included- except for stove appliance gas). For Rent By Owner!

