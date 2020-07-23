All apartments in Queens
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
31-06 38th St 4
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

31-06 38th St 4

31-06 38th Street · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31-06 38th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Heart of Astoria. Large renovated unit. - Property Id: 305028

Location! 31st avenue and 38th street
SEE VIDEO ATTACHED AFTER THE PHOTOS

?4th floor walk-up in a pre war building

?Spacious 2 bedroom /1 bathroom apartment

?Available now - July,1st the latest

?Great location - 31st Ave and 38th St

? Separate kitchen

?Queen and full sized bedrooms

DIMENSIONS:
Living room 16.8 × 9.9
Master Bedroom 10 × 9.8
Smaller Bedroom 11.2 × 7.3

?Hardwood floors

?Heat and hot water are included in rent

?Steps to to N,W and M,R trains

?Pets are not allowed, sorry

Call, text or email for a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/31-06-38th-st-astoria-ny-unit-4/305028
Property Id 305028

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5966610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-06 38th St 4 have any available units?
31-06 38th St 4 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31-06 38th St 4 have?
Some of 31-06 38th St 4's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-06 38th St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
31-06 38th St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-06 38th St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 31-06 38th St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-06 38th St 4 offer parking?
No, 31-06 38th St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 31-06 38th St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-06 38th St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-06 38th St 4 have a pool?
No, 31-06 38th St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 31-06 38th St 4 have accessible units?
No, 31-06 38th St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 31-06 38th St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31-06 38th St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31-06 38th St 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-06 38th St 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
