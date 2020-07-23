31-06 38th St 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Heart of Astoria. Large renovated unit. - Property Id: 305028



Location! 31st avenue and 38th street

SEE VIDEO ATTACHED AFTER THE PHOTOS



?4th floor walk-up in a pre war building



?Spacious 2 bedroom /1 bathroom apartment



?Available now - July,1st the latest



?Great location - 31st Ave and 38th St



? Separate kitchen



?Queen and full sized bedrooms



DIMENSIONS:

Living room 16.8 × 9.9

Master Bedroom 10 × 9.8

Smaller Bedroom 11.2 × 7.3



?Hardwood floors



?Heat and hot water are included in rent



?Steps to to N,W and M,R trains



?Pets are not allowed, sorry



Call, text or email for a viewing:

Dmitry 917-972-9644

Marina 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/31-06-38th-st-astoria-ny-unit-4/305028

No Pets Allowed



