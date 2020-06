Amenities

Heart of Astoria. Large unit. - Property Id: 275043



5th floor walk-up - top floor in a building



Spacious 2 bedroom /1 bathroom apartment

Available now



Great location - 31st Ave and 38th St



Beautiful modern kitchen

Queen and full sized bedrooms

Hardwood floors



Heat and hot water are included in rent



Steps to to N,W and M,R trains

Pets are not allowed, sorry



Call or text local agent to show you the place

Dmitry 917___972___9644

Marina 917___972___9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275043

No Pets Allowed



