Home
/
Queens, NY
/
30-81 23rd Street 5
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
30-81 23rd Street 5
30-81 23rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
30-81 23rd Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW-DOUBLE BALCONY-LAUNDRY IN UNIT - Property Id: 284574
GORGEOUS HIGH END BOUTIQUE BUILDING
TWO BALCONIES
WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT
GRANITE COUNTER TOP
FLOOR TO CEILING TILE AND MARBLE BATHROOM
CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING
PRIME LOCATION
PARKING AVAILABLE
CONTACT VINCE 914-222-0193
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284574
Property Id 284574
(RLNE5795892)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30-81 23rd Street 5 have any available units?
30-81 23rd Street 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queens, NY
.
What amenities does 30-81 23rd Street 5 have?
Some of 30-81 23rd Street 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 30-81 23rd Street 5 currently offering any rent specials?
30-81 23rd Street 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-81 23rd Street 5 pet-friendly?
No, 30-81 23rd Street 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queens
.
Does 30-81 23rd Street 5 offer parking?
Yes, 30-81 23rd Street 5 does offer parking.
Does 30-81 23rd Street 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30-81 23rd Street 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-81 23rd Street 5 have a pool?
No, 30-81 23rd Street 5 does not have a pool.
Does 30-81 23rd Street 5 have accessible units?
No, 30-81 23rd Street 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 30-81 23rd Street 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-81 23rd Street 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-81 23rd Street 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30-81 23rd Street 5 has units with air conditioning.
