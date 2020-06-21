Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bike storage

No Fee Beautiful 3-Bedroom in Prime Astoria Neighborhood Available 7/1 + 1 Month Free!



Unit A1 is a beautifully renovated 3 bedroom unit featuring Caesarstone countertops, Dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tiles, USB outlets and much more.



30-44 32nd Street offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residences designed with an acute attention to detail. Enjoy living in your new home fully equipped with state of the art stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, mosaic tile details and a timeless monochromatic palate. This boutique classic building is fully equipped with Butterfly MX smart video intercom easily linked to your smart device and accessible remotely. Additional building amenities include a landscaped courtyard with caf style furnishings, bicycle storage, communal laundry room and pet-friendly. Don't compromise the character and modern efficiencies, live here and get both.



The building is located in the center of Astoria, home to diverse eateries and bars, trendy nightlife and mom and pop shops. Have a casual dinner and drinks at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden or fancy cocktails at Mar's. Dance the night away with friends at Zbar Astoria or date night at La Sala, the choices are endless.



-Photos are of a similar unit

-Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on a 12-month lease.



,Great sized 2BR apartment NEW to market!!! Unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings and large windows for that much needed natural sunlight. Living room can comfortably fit a sofa, TV unit and more. Great for entertaining guests! Bedrooms can happily fit a Queen sized bed, dresser and more. Great closet storage! Separated Kitchen equipped with extra counter and cabinets. Marble Bath to relax yourself after a busy day. This building is perfectly located with steps to subways and buses. Surrounded by laundromats, groceries, cafes, restaurants, shopping and a lot more.



Looking for great great food or exotic microbrews? Look no further than Astoria! This northern Queens neighborhood exudes a youthful charm and welcoming attitude. Mom-and-pop shops snuggle up to humble townhouses whose residents address one another by name. With appreciative ease of commute to midtown; under 20 minutes, this laid-back neighborhood's various culinary destinations and quiet streets make it the ideal alternative to expensive city living.



***FURNISHED AT ADDITIONAL CHARGED***