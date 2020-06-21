All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:02 AM

30-44 32nd Street

30-44 32nd Street · (718) 222-0211
Location

30-44 32nd Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-1 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
Security Deposit Replacement with Rhino Accepted!

No Fee Beautiful 3-Bedroom in Prime Astoria Neighborhood Available 7/1 + 1 Month Free!

Unit A1 is a beautifully renovated 3 bedroom unit featuring Caesarstone countertops, Dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tiles, USB outlets and much more.

30-44 32nd Street offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residences designed with an acute attention to detail. Enjoy living in your new home fully equipped with state of the art stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, mosaic tile details and a timeless monochromatic palate. This boutique classic building is fully equipped with Butterfly MX smart video intercom easily linked to your smart device and accessible remotely. Additional building amenities include a landscaped courtyard with caf style furnishings, bicycle storage, communal laundry room and pet-friendly. Don't compromise the character and modern efficiencies, live here and get both.

The building is located in the center of Astoria, home to diverse eateries and bars, trendy nightlife and mom and pop shops. Have a casual dinner and drinks at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden or fancy cocktails at Mar's. Dance the night away with friends at Zbar Astoria or date night at La Sala, the choices are endless.

-Photos are of a similar unit
-Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on a 12-month lease.

,Great sized 2BR apartment NEW to market!!! Unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings and large windows for that much needed natural sunlight. Living room can comfortably fit a sofa, TV unit and more. Great for entertaining guests! Bedrooms can happily fit a Queen sized bed, dresser and more. Great closet storage! Separated Kitchen equipped with extra counter and cabinets. Marble Bath to relax yourself after a busy day. This building is perfectly located with steps to subways and buses. Surrounded by laundromats, groceries, cafes, restaurants, shopping and a lot more.

Looking for great great food or exotic microbrews? Look no further than Astoria! This northern Queens neighborhood exudes a youthful charm and welcoming attitude. Mom-and-pop shops snuggle up to humble townhouses whose residents address one another by name. With appreciative ease of commute to midtown; under 20 minutes, this laid-back neighborhood's various culinary destinations and quiet streets make it the ideal alternative to expensive city living.

***FURNISHED AT ADDITIONAL CHARGED***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-44 32nd Street have any available units?
30-44 32nd Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30-44 32nd Street have?
Some of 30-44 32nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-44 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
30-44 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-44 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30-44 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 30-44 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 30-44 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 30-44 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30-44 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-44 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 30-44 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 30-44 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 30-44 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30-44 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-44 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-44 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30-44 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
