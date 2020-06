Amenities

Fully renovated bright and airy 2 bedroom unit with full bath and balcony on the second floor of a 2 family in a residential tree lined street of East Elmhurst. Close to all amenities. Unit features gas range, sleeve air conditioning, hardwood floors. Master bedroom is very spacious with plenty of closet space throughout. Unit is absolutely gorgeous with fine details. Balcony off the living room overlooking views of Manhattan for that morning coffee or watch the beautiful sunset and city lights. No pets. Prospective tenants must have over 720 credit score or higher and/or 6 months of reserves as rent and 40 times the rent as annual income. Come see it. You will not be disappointed.