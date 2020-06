Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful gut renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom in Astoria.



The unit features hardwood flooring, separate windowed kitchen, spacious bedrooms and gorgeous bathrooms with rainfall shower + body jets.



High-speed internet and hot water included in the rent!



Residents love the close proximity to the M/R train and the neighborhood's best restaurants, shops and more!



Virtual tour available upon request.