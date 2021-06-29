29-06 21ST AVE.

Amenities
Apartment Details:
- 2 nicely sized bedrooms with closets
- Large living room can be converted to a 3rd bedroom
- Lots of closet space in every area of the apartment
- Heat/hot water included in the rent
- CLEAN apartment and building with live-in super and responsive landlord
Location Details:
- 1 block from Ditmars Blvd. and the N/Q subway station (25-30 minutes to Midtown)
- Laundromat across the street with optional drop-off services
- Convenience stores, restaurants, cafes, banks, supermarkets all steps away!
* Small pets only please dogs under 20 lbs or cats, sorry! *