Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

29-06 21ST AVE.

29-06 21st Avenue · (212) 678-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29-06 21st Avenue, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4J · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment Details:
- 2 nicely sized bedrooms with closets
- Large living room can be converted to a 3rd bedroom
- Lots of closet space in every area of the apartment
- Heat/hot water included in the rent
- CLEAN apartment and building with live-in super and responsive landlord

Location Details:
- 1 block from Ditmars Blvd. and the N/Q subway station (25-30 minutes to Midtown)
- Laundromat across the street with optional drop-off services
- Convenience stores, restaurants, cafes, banks, supermarkets all steps away!

* Small pets only please dogs under 20 lbs or cats, sorry! *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

