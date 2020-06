Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

MOVE FAST!!!! AMAZING LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HOME OFFICE LOCATED ON BEAUTIFUL QUITE TREE LINED STREET IN THE HEART OF ASTORIA AND PRIME 30TH AVE LOCATION. HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHT THE ENTIRE APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND HIGH END FINISH IN BATHTOOM AND KITCHEN. BEDROOM IS BIG ENOUGH FOR KING SIZE BED WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE AND STORAGE. LOCATED ON THE SECONF FLOOR OF PRIVATE HOUSE. PERFECT FOR COUPLE WHO WANT TO ENJOT THE LUXURY ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. WATER INCLUDED AND NO PETS!!!Located steps from the 30th Avenue cafes, restaurants, and shop. Just 3 minutes from the N/W train station and 7 minutes to Midtown. Bouklis194621