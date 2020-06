Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Located in the heart of Astoria. Just steps off 30th Avenue and only 7 minutes to Manhattan.Featuring all new hardwood flooring throughout. High ceilings with crown head molding. Oversized windows in all rooms bringing in tons of natural lighting. Both bedrooms fits Kings and have ample storage space. The kitchen is an eat-in with all new appliances. Newly renovated subway tiled bath with medicine cabinet and window for fresh air. Heat & hot water is included with your rent.Cafes, bars, and groceries are all seconds away. Bouklis194419