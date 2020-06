Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

One BR split with private patio in the heart of everything. - Three blocks from seven different train stations. Two blocks from the N,W and 7 at Queensboro Plaza, three blocks from the E, M and R at Queens Plaza and five blocks from the F at 21st St. Station.

$2275 includes all utilities and internet.

Four month or twelve month lease ok.

One month of rent and one month security to move in.

Available immediately.



