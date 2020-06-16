All apartments in Queens
25-61 46TH ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:05 AM

25-61 46TH ST.

25-61 46th Street · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25-61 46th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633New to market - gorgeous unit! Available June,1stMassive stunning 3 bedroom / 2 full bathroom unit3rd top floor in a 3-family houseBalcony in on of the bedroomsModern island kitchen, great counter and cabinet spaceDishwasherHardwood floorsGenerous closet spaceAll king and queen sized bedrooms0.6 miles to R/M trainsNext to excellent dining options, groceries, laundromats, coffee shops and many moreNo petsUtilities are not includedNo laundry on premisesContact local agent to show you the place:___Dmitry @917-972-9644___Marina @917-972-9633 Sterling6387

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-61 46TH ST. have any available units?
25-61 46TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 25-61 46TH ST. have?
Some of 25-61 46TH ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-61 46TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
25-61 46TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-61 46TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 25-61 46TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 25-61 46TH ST. offer parking?
No, 25-61 46TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 25-61 46TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25-61 46TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-61 46TH ST. have a pool?
No, 25-61 46TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 25-61 46TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 25-61 46TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 25-61 46TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25-61 46TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 25-61 46TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-61 46TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
