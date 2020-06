Amenities

Beautiful 10th floor corner apartment with unobstructed spectacular views of the Manhattan Skyline, Randalls Island and the RFK Bridge. The living room is surrounded by windows offering spectacular views and stunning sunsets. The apartment is a fully renovated two bedroom two full bathrooms unit with hardwood floors throughout and a tiled Italian custom made kitchen. It has a spacious private terrace. The kitchen has an open concept with full cabinets for storage and a kitchen island. A parking space is included as well as all amenities. A MUST SEE!