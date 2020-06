Amenities

Welcome to this brand new Highline Luxury development sitting on 31st street. This building offers plenty! Each unit has private outdoor space, some units even have multiple balconies and terraces. Apartments start from the 2nd floor and work their way up to the 7th floor of this elevator building. The building also includes a roof deck with breathtaking views of the Manhattan and LIC Skyline. There is a laundry room located on the lobby floor. This building is located down the block from the newly rebuilding Astoria Blvd train station which will take you to the city in under 10 minutes with either the N/W train.About the unit: The kitchen and living are tiled while the bedroom offers white oak wood with a modern gray stain. Floor to ceiling windows in the living room and bedroom. The kitchen has a Calacatta island countertop and a mosaic backsplash giving it that luxury feel. The 2-toned cabinetry offers plenty of storage. GE microwave and sleek back stove. Beko fridge and a standard size whirlpool dishwasher in each unit. The bedroom has plenty of space leading to the private balcony as well. Central heating and cooling throughout the unit which you control. The bathroom all marbled tiled as well and has sliding glass shower doors. This entire building is very well insulated and does have noise canceling windows. Each detail in this building has been specifically handpicked by the owners. The windows and balcony doors are custom ordered from Greece which are designed to cancel out any outside noise. As for utilities: Water, Cooking Gas and Hot water are included, so you as the tenant are just responsible for electricity and cable. Fios and RCN are equipped for the building. Pets are case by case.***********Price above is after 1 month free on a 14 month lease. *********** Bouklis192119