25-20 73rd Street Street

RENOVATED 1BR w/ PRIVATE BACKYARD Completely renovated 1BR apartment, located on the first floor of a two-family private home. Floor-through unit with spacious living room in the front and large bedroom and eat-in kitchen in the back. Apartment comes with private garden/backyard. Windowed, eat-in kitchen has been renovated as well as all new bathroom with glass enclosed stall shower. Hardwood floors throughout. Bright and sunny. Located on a residential, tree-lined block, close to transportation, shopping and dining. Low broker's fee.