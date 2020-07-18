All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

25-20 73rd Street Street

25-20 73rd Street · (718) 520-0303
Location

25-20 73rd Street, Queens, NY 11370
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED 1BR w/ PRIVATE BACKYARD Completely renovated 1BR apartment, located on the first floor of a two-family private home. Floor-through unit with spacious living room in the front and large bedroom and eat-in kitchen in the back. Apartment comes with private garden/backyard. Windowed, eat-in kitchen has been renovated as well as all new bathroom with glass enclosed stall shower. Hardwood floors throughout. Bright and sunny. Located on a residential, tree-lined block, close to transportation, shopping and dining. Low broker's fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-20 73rd Street Street have any available units?
25-20 73rd Street Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25-20 73rd Street Street have?
Some of 25-20 73rd Street Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-20 73rd Street Street currently offering any rent specials?
25-20 73rd Street Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-20 73rd Street Street pet-friendly?
No, 25-20 73rd Street Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 25-20 73rd Street Street offer parking?
Yes, 25-20 73rd Street Street offers parking.
Does 25-20 73rd Street Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25-20 73rd Street Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-20 73rd Street Street have a pool?
No, 25-20 73rd Street Street does not have a pool.
Does 25-20 73rd Street Street have accessible units?
No, 25-20 73rd Street Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25-20 73rd Street Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25-20 73rd Street Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25-20 73rd Street Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-20 73rd Street Street does not have units with air conditioning.
