Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Large 3 bedroom apartment with a private front outdoor space available for rent.



The apartment features hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen with a lot of storage cabinets.

Large master king-size bedroom and two queen size bedrooms with tons of closet space.

Spacious living room, the apartment has Eastern, South, and Western exposures and has great light throughout the day.



Designated parking available for an additional fee.