Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Luxurious condo for rent just steps from the 30th Ave nightlife and steps to the subway. 7 minute ride to midtown on the N/W lines and easy access to the RFK Bridge, Grand Central Parkway, BQE, and LIE.Featuring cherry wood flooring throughout. King bedroom with large finished closets. The living room has oversized windows along with the bedroom bringing in lots of light. Spacious living room fits bulky furniture and a dining table. Designer finished kitchen with marble counters and cherry cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Bouklis189531