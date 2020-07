Amenities

Great deal for a 1BR in Astoria. Open kitchen with lots of counter space. Large bathroom. Lots of light. Just a few blocks from some of the best restaurants and shops Astoria has to offer on 30th Ave and Steinway Street. Proximity to the N/W train at Astoria Blvd, the R/M at Steinway Street, the M15 bus, Q101/Q19 bus and the BQE. Contact me today to make an appointment to view!