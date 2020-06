Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED OVERSIZED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH 14 X18 MASTER BEDROOM OFF 23RD AVE! THE APARTMENT OFFERS A PRIVATE BACKYARD - GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING IN THE SUMMER MONTHS.THE OWNER HAS PLACED WIDE PLANK RUSTIK OAKWOOD FLOORS, AND HAS FULLY RENOVATED THE BATHROOMS AND EAT IN KITCHEN WITH WHITE QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS!TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICTURES!