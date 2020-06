Amenities

Gorgeous one bedroom apartment available June 1st in a luxury building in Astoria. 5 min walk to the newly renovated N/W subway stop on Astoria Blvd.Juliet balcony. Shared rooftop with Manhattan views. Laundry in the building.Open kitchen-living room layout with SS appliances, dishwasher, microwave and granite countertop.King size bedroom with large closet. Hardwood floors. Heated floors in the bathroom.Tenant pays for utilities. No pets allowed.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to schedule a viewing! Video tour available. Sterling6402