Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633Beautiful & Pet-Friendly & Just a Great Deal 2-Bedroom duplex apartment in a new well-maintained small building!!1st floor* Laundry room* Pets are allowed (check on breed and size with me)* 6-7 min walk to N/W trains Broadway* Ample closet space (4 total)* Modern Kitchen w/Dishwasher, new appliances and cabinets* Lively Broadway Area with a lot of good spotsCall or Text local agents to show you the placeDMITRY @ 917-972-9644MARINA @ 917-972-9633