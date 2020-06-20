2218 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby

Available 5/15. No Fee to Tenant.South Facing with Large Balcony.Floor to ceiling window walls frame the eastern views of this well-appointed one bedroom home. Prepare to be welcomed with a gracious entrance with walk-in closet, generously sized dining island and a suite-like master. The interior design of the residence is seamlessly modern, with the clean lines of the custom oak flooring and a neutral palette that nevertheless contains a variety of sophisticated details. GALERIE offers distinct living experiences that feature three unique architectural glazing styles- punched windows, window walls, and curtain walls. The workmanship is superior, with materials and finishes that are modern and sublime. Airy and open, the interiors anticipate owners who appreciate a space that can be easily decorated to reflect their personal point-of-view. Seamlessly coordinated with the living space, high design and precision woodwork express the quality of the kitchens. Sophisticated matte white oak millwork is complemented with bright white lacquer cabinets. The dining island features a Caesarstone countertop and waterfall edge detail. Sophisticated matte white oak millwork is complemented with bright white lacquer cabinets. A suite of stainless steel Bosch appliances and LED lighting completes the package. The master bath is an artistic sanctuary with custom lacquer cabinetry and distinctive Zebra-Mink marble wall tiles and accents. All bathrooms include polished Waterworks fixtures.Directly across the street from MoMA PS1, GALERIE is a place where art, artists and residences share the same address. The architects of ODA New York and interior designers of Paris Forino Design have infused GALERIE with a unique artistic sensibility. GALERIE will feature a curated art program for residents and the community through its ArtBox, a permanent street-level rotating art exhibit at the building's entrance displaying a curated series of art works by New York and LIC artists. The Sculpture Garden at GALERIE provides the rare luxury of accessing the outdoors whenever you desire and hosts a bespoke sculpture by Brooklyn-based artist Allen Glatter. Both relaxing and engaging, the courtyard anchors the expensive amenity spaces that surround it.GALERIE is located one stop from Manhattan in the heart of Long Island City, the fastest growing neighborhood in New York. It's vibrant and central location in the arts district affords it enviable access to numerous places to shop, dine and be entertained.More than 13,000 square feet of additional amenities include a private off-street porte-cochere entrance leading to enclosed parking; a spacious, art-filled lobby attended 24/7; full-size indoor pool (3913 feet) which opens to the courtyard; fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and weight-training equipment and amble space for stretching and personal training sessions; library with books selected from the MoMA PS1 bookstore; lounge; party room; pet spa; stroller storage; and kid's playroom. GALERIE will also feature secure bike storage; full-time live-in resident manager; an expansive landscaped rooftop replete with grilling stations, dining areas, and comfortable seating against a postcard-view backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.