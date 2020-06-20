All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 2218 Jackson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
2218 Jackson Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

2218 Jackson Avenue

2218 Jackson Ave · (917) 828-0388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2218 Jackson Ave, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 810 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
Available 5/15. No Fee to Tenant.South Facing with Large Balcony.Floor to ceiling window walls frame the eastern views of this well-appointed one bedroom home. Prepare to be welcomed with a gracious entrance with walk-in closet, generously sized dining island and a suite-like master. The interior design of the residence is seamlessly modern, with the clean lines of the custom oak flooring and a neutral palette that nevertheless contains a variety of sophisticated details. GALERIE offers distinct living experiences that feature three unique architectural glazing styles- punched windows, window walls, and curtain walls. The workmanship is superior, with materials and finishes that are modern and sublime. Airy and open, the interiors anticipate owners who appreciate a space that can be easily decorated to reflect their personal point-of-view. Seamlessly coordinated with the living space, high design and precision woodwork express the quality of the kitchens. Sophisticated matte white oak millwork is complemented with bright white lacquer cabinets. The dining island features a Caesarstone countertop and waterfall edge detail. Sophisticated matte white oak millwork is complemented with bright white lacquer cabinets. A suite of stainless steel Bosch appliances and LED lighting completes the package. The master bath is an artistic sanctuary with custom lacquer cabinetry and distinctive Zebra-Mink marble wall tiles and accents. All bathrooms include polished Waterworks fixtures.Directly across the street from MoMA PS1, GALERIE is a place where art, artists and residences share the same address. The architects of ODA New York and interior designers of Paris Forino Design have infused GALERIE with a unique artistic sensibility. GALERIE will feature a curated art program for residents and the community through its ArtBox, a permanent street-level rotating art exhibit at the building's entrance displaying a curated series of art works by New York and LIC artists. The Sculpture Garden at GALERIE provides the rare luxury of accessing the outdoors whenever you desire and hosts a bespoke sculpture by Brooklyn-based artist Allen Glatter. Both relaxing and engaging, the courtyard anchors the expensive amenity spaces that surround it.GALERIE is located one stop from Manhattan in the heart of Long Island City, the fastest growing neighborhood in New York. It's vibrant and central location in the arts district affords it enviable access to numerous places to shop, dine and be entertained.More than 13,000 square feet of additional amenities include a private off-street porte-cochere entrance leading to enclosed parking; a spacious, art-filled lobby attended 24/7; full-size indoor pool (3913 feet) which opens to the courtyard; fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and weight-training equipment and amble space for stretching and personal training sessions; library with books selected from the MoMA PS1 bookstore; lounge; party room; pet spa; stroller storage; and kid's playroom. GALERIE will also feature secure bike storage; full-time live-in resident manager; an expansive landscaped rooftop replete with grilling stations, dining areas, and comfortable seating against a postcard-view backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
2218 Jackson Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2218 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 2218 Jackson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2218 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Jackson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2218 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2218 Jackson Avenue has a pool.
Does 2218 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2218 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2218 Jackson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity