Large three bedroom updated duplex apartment with eat in kitchen, oversized living room, formal dining room, full bathroom two parking spots. Located in school district #26. Close to transportation, expressway, resturants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway have any available units?
221-33 Horace Harding Expressway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway have?
Some of 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway currently offering any rent specials?
221-33 Horace Harding Expressway is not currently offering any rent specials.