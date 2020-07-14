All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
221-33 Horace Harding Expressway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

221-33 Horace Harding Expressway

221-33 Horace Harding Expressway · (718) 631-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

221-33 Horace Harding Expressway, Queens, NY 11364
Bayside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large three bedroom updated duplex apartment with eat in kitchen, oversized living room, formal dining room, full bathroom two parking spots. Located in school district #26. Close to transportation, expressway, resturants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway have any available units?
221-33 Horace Harding Expressway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway have?
Some of 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway currently offering any rent specials?
221-33 Horace Harding Expressway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway pet-friendly?
No, 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway offer parking?
Yes, 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway offers parking.
Does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway have a pool?
No, 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway does not have a pool.
Does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway have accessible units?
No, 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway does not have accessible units.
Does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway has units with dishwashers.
Does 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway have units with air conditioning?
No, 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 221-33 Horace Harding Expressway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity