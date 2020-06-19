All apartments in Queens
22-20 47th Street.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

22-20 47th Street

22-20 47th Street · (516) 627-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22-20 47th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Gorgeous 2 bedroom located in the Ditmars area of Astoria on 47th Street - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. This apartment has gorgeous hardwood floors and cats are allowed.This Beautiful clean and Move-in ready apt is sun-soaked on a quite street w/ Easy Street Parking and Bus is Available. Close proximity to the Ditmars blvd N/W train and Close to All the Shops, Laundry, Gym on Ditmars with shopping center around the corner. Separate Kitchen w/ dining area. Heat And hot water Included. Plenty of closet space and large king size bedrooms. Laundromat literally on the corner of the block. Best deal in town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 22-20 47th Street have any available units?
22-20 47th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22-20 47th Street have?
Some of 22-20 47th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22-20 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22-20 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22-20 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22-20 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 22-20 47th Street offer parking?
No, 22-20 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 22-20 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22-20 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22-20 47th Street have a pool?
No, 22-20 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22-20 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 22-20 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22-20 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22-20 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22-20 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22-20 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

