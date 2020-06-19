22-20 47th Street.

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom located in the Ditmars area of Astoria on 47th Street - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. This apartment has gorgeous hardwood floors and cats are allowed.This Beautiful clean and Move-in ready apt is sun-soaked on a quite street w/ Easy Street Parking and Bus is Available. Close proximity to the Ditmars blvd N/W train and Close to All the Shops, Laundry, Gym on Ditmars with shopping center around the corner. Separate Kitchen w/ dining area. Heat And hot water Included. Plenty of closet space and large king size bedrooms. Laundromat literally on the corner of the block. Best deal in town!