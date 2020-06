Amenities

True 4 bedroom with 2 full baths located 4 minutes to the subway. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout the entire apartment. Update kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tiled bath to the ceiling and windows in each. All 4 bedrooms are spacious and have their own closets. Cozy living room avoids cluster.Located just a few minutes to the Astoria Blvd train station and quick commute to Manhattan. Astoria Park is 1 minute away and a great escape in the summer heat. Supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, and more are all walking distance.