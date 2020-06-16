All apartments in Queens
1738 Harman St.

1738 Harman Street · (917) 743-0731
Location

1738 Harman Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Outdoor Lovers, this one is for you! The BRAND NEW DUPLEX apartment has the entire back patio exclusively!
Brand new, beautiful building located in the great Ridgewood- right on the edge of Bushwick.
This is a duplex, super large, high ceilings, 1.5 baths, laundry IN UNIT, exposed brick, custom closets.

Located on the edge of Ridgewood and Bushwick which give you access to art, cafes, shops, bars, L train and M train.

Email The InHouse Group for a private appointment or to RSVP to open house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Harman St. have any available units?
1738 Harman St. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1738 Harman St. currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Harman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Harman St. pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Harman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 1738 Harman St. offer parking?
No, 1738 Harman St. does not offer parking.
Does 1738 Harman St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 Harman St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Harman St. have a pool?
No, 1738 Harman St. does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Harman St. have accessible units?
No, 1738 Harman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Harman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 Harman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1738 Harman St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1738 Harman St. does not have units with air conditioning.
