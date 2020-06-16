1738 Harman St.

Amenities

Outdoor Lovers, this one is for you! The BRAND NEW DUPLEX apartment has the entire back patio exclusively!

Brand new, beautiful building located in the great Ridgewood- right on the edge of Bushwick.

This is a duplex, super large, high ceilings, 1.5 baths, laundry IN UNIT, exposed brick, custom closets.



Located on the edge of Ridgewood and Bushwick which give you access to art, cafes, shops, bars, L train and M train.



Email The InHouse Group for a private appointment or to RSVP to open house.