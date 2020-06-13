All apartments in Queens
1676 Woodbine St

1676 Woodbine Street · (917) 913-4195
Location

1676 Woodbine Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit L · Avail. now

$1,970

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 4 room railroad on Ridgewood/Bushwick border only 3 blocks to the Myrtle-Wyckoff L and M!
1000 sq ft floor through apartment. Can be used as 2 or 1 bedroom.
The apartment features a full chefs kitchen with spacious counters and cabinets, large full bathroom, home office , spacious living room and queen size master bedroom. One more room can be used as 2nd bedroom or extra living space. Large, eat-in kitchen with full size appliances and spacious living room can easily accommodate your couch, coffee table, entertainment center, and more.
High ceilings, hardwood floors throughout. Heat and hot water are included in the monthly rent!
Pets accepted on case by case.

* Video tour available upon inquire

Live on a tree-lined block in Ridgewood only 3 blocks from the Myrtle-Wyckoff L and M stop. Surrounded by neighborhood favorites like Bad Old Days, June, Mixtape Bushwick, Milo's Yard, Limprimerie, The Factory, Ltauha's Restaurant, Palomas, Milk & Pull, and so much more!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 Woodbine St have any available units?
1676 Woodbine St has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1676 Woodbine St have?
Some of 1676 Woodbine St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 Woodbine St currently offering any rent specials?
1676 Woodbine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 Woodbine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1676 Woodbine St is pet friendly.
Does 1676 Woodbine St offer parking?
No, 1676 Woodbine St does not offer parking.
Does 1676 Woodbine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1676 Woodbine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 Woodbine St have a pool?
No, 1676 Woodbine St does not have a pool.
Does 1676 Woodbine St have accessible units?
No, 1676 Woodbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 Woodbine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1676 Woodbine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 Woodbine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1676 Woodbine St does not have units with air conditioning.
