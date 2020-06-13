1676 Woodbine St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated 4 room railroad on Ridgewood/Bushwick border only 3 blocks to the Myrtle-Wyckoff L and M!

1000 sq ft floor through apartment. Can be used as 2 or 1 bedroom.

The apartment features a full chefs kitchen with spacious counters and cabinets, large full bathroom, home office , spacious living room and queen size master bedroom. One more room can be used as 2nd bedroom or extra living space. Large, eat-in kitchen with full size appliances and spacious living room can easily accommodate your couch, coffee table, entertainment center, and more.

High ceilings, hardwood floors throughout. Heat and hot water are included in the monthly rent!

Pets accepted on case by case.



* Video tour available upon inquire



Live on a tree-lined block in Ridgewood only 3 blocks from the Myrtle-Wyckoff L and M stop. Surrounded by neighborhood favorites like Bad Old Days, June, Mixtape Bushwick, Milo's Yard, Limprimerie, The Factory, Ltauha's Restaurant, Palomas, Milk & Pull, and so much more!