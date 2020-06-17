161-20 84th Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Clean, New Home for Rent. 4 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom on Second Floor, Large Living Room, Dining Room, Half Bathroom and Eat-In Kitchen on First Floor. Stainless Appliances, New Flooring. BBQ set in front of home available for use. Just Installed New Windows, Bright New Floors, New Kitchen, St Johns University is walking distance, as is bus (Q25 Bus), subway (F Train), supermarket and restaurants, close to Grand Central Parkway. Quiet Safe Neighborhood. All service utilities (electric, water,heat, hot water) are included. Only responsible for rent. Garage (12x20) with space for parking/storage available for a fee. Please Call or Text Joe from Storm Living - 347-432-1263



Terms: One year lease