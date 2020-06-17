All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 161-20 84th Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
161-20 84th Rd.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

161-20 84th Rd.

161-20 84th Road · (347) 475-0764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

161-20 84th Road, Queens, NY 11432
Jamaica Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Clean, New Home for Rent. 4 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom on Second Floor, Large Living Room, Dining Room, Half Bathroom and Eat-In Kitchen on First Floor. Stainless Appliances, New Flooring. BBQ set in front of home available for use. Just Installed New Windows, Bright New Floors, New Kitchen, St Johns University is walking distance, as is bus (Q25 Bus), subway (F Train), supermarket and restaurants, close to Grand Central Parkway. Quiet Safe Neighborhood. All service utilities (electric, water,heat, hot water) are included. Only responsible for rent. Garage (12x20) with space for parking/storage available for a fee. Please Call or Text Joe from Storm Living - 347-432-1263

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161-20 84th Rd. have any available units?
161-20 84th Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 161-20 84th Rd. have?
Some of 161-20 84th Rd.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161-20 84th Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
161-20 84th Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161-20 84th Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 161-20 84th Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 161-20 84th Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 161-20 84th Rd. does offer parking.
Does 161-20 84th Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161-20 84th Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161-20 84th Rd. have a pool?
No, 161-20 84th Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 161-20 84th Rd. have accessible units?
No, 161-20 84th Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 161-20 84th Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 161-20 84th Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161-20 84th Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 161-20 84th Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 161-20 84th Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity