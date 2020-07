Amenities

Newly Gut Renovated Comfy 1 Bedroom located In the Heart of DownTown Flushing! All New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Floor And Sink Area, Subway Tiles All Around Bathroom With Window And All Rooms Has Recess Lights!!! Only Steps To All Major Transportation, Restaurants, Church, Schools, Supermarket and Leavitts Park Right Around The Corner. Walkers Paradise!!!! Sorry No Pets.