All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 131 Beach 119th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
131 Beach 119th Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:58 PM

131 Beach 119th Street

131 Beach 119th St · (415) 420-2438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

131 Beach 119th St, Queens, NY 11694
Rockaway Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Start your day with a stroll on the beach!!! Spacious one bedroom apartment on the top floor of an elevator building, located at the entrance to the boardwalk. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a full sized gas stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Best of all, enjoy Jamaica Bay, Manhattan and partial ocean views from your apartment!!! There is an a live in super and laundry facility in the building. Heat and hot water are included. Sorry, no dogs. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Beach 119th Street have any available units?
131 Beach 119th Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Beach 119th Street have?
Some of 131 Beach 119th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Beach 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 Beach 119th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Beach 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 131 Beach 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 131 Beach 119th Street offer parking?
No, 131 Beach 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 131 Beach 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Beach 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Beach 119th Street have a pool?
No, 131 Beach 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 Beach 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 131 Beach 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Beach 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Beach 119th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Beach 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Beach 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 131 Beach 119th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity