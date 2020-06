Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Be The First To Live In This Newly Constructed Home! Welcome To This Sundrenched 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Situated In The Heart Of Springfield Gardens. Featuring A Private Entrance Leading Up To A Huge Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Top Of The Line Efficient Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances (Samsung). Plenty Of Closet Space Throughout The Apartment. Spacious Balcony Included. Close To All Transportation, Shopping, Restaurants. Grab This Apartment Before It's Gone!